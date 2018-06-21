Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out again Thursday

Braun (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Braun will remain out for the third time in the past four games. He recently underwent a cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb in Los Angeles on Wednesday, so his absence shouldn't come as a shock, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's contest.

