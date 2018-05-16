Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out again Wednesday

Braun (back) is out of the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday against Arizona.

Braun was originally scratched from Monday's lineup with back tightness. He did participate in batting practice Tuesday, suggesting that he's not far from returning. The Brewers have an off day Thursday, so if all he needs is one more day of rest he could avoid a disabled list stint and be ready to go Friday in Minnesota.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories