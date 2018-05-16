Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out again Wednesday
Braun (back) is out of the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday against Arizona.
Braun was originally scratched from Monday's lineup with back tightness. He did participate in batting practice Tuesday, suggesting that he's not far from returning. The Brewers have an off day Thursday, so if all he needs is one more day of rest he could avoid a disabled list stint and be ready to go Friday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched Monday against Diamondbacks•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Knocks RBI double Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...