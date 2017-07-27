Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Thursday

Braun is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Braun receives a day off after starting the previous four contests, including an 0-for-4 day at the plate during Wednesday's loss. In his place, Hernan Perez draws the start in left, batting fifth.

