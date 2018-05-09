Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Wednesday

Braun is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Braun will take a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Jesus Aguilar will start at first base while Domingo Santana draws another start in the outfield. Expect Braun back in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.

