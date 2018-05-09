Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Wednesday
Braun is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday.
Braun will take a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Jesus Aguilar will start at first base while Domingo Santana draws another start in the outfield. Expect Braun back in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...