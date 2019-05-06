Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of Monday's lineup

Braun is not starting Monday against Washington.

As expected, the 35-year-old Braun continues to receive frequent rest, as he's sat 10 times in 37 games. It's worked insofar as he's avoided trips to the injured list, but his .254/.296/.475 slash line is only good for an unimpressive 101 wRC+. Christian Yelich slides over to left field Monday, with Eric Thames starting in right.

