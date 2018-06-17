Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of Sunday lineup
Braun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Braun collected two hits in Saturday's loss and sports a .827 OPS in the month of June, but will head to the bench as the Brewers look to take the series from Philadelphia. In his place, Eric Thames will start in left field, while Jesus Aguilar mans first base and bats fifth in the order.
