Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Braun is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday.

Braun will remain on the bench for a second straight day as manager Craig Counsell trots out an outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Thames for the series finale. Look for Braun to come off the bench more often now that the Brewers are getting back to full health.

