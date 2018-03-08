Play

Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out Thursday due to illness

Braun will not play in Thursday's Cactus League game against Arizona due to an illness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It appears as though something may be traveling through the Brewers' clubhouse as J.J. Hoover previously dealt with flu-like symptoms earlier this week. Consider Braun day-to-day for the time being, though he should be back on the field in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories