Brewers' Ryan Braun: Perfect night at plate Saturday
Braun went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, a walk, three runs and four RBI against the Phillies on Saturday.
After missing three straight starts with calf and wrist injuries, Braun smacked his 12th home run of the season in a big offensive game that helped lead the Brewers to a road win. He's clearly safe to use in fantasy lineups after his huge game, and he slugging .560 this year despite missing several games with injuries.
