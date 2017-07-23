Brewers' Ryan Braun: Perfect night at plate Saturday

Braun went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, a walk, three runs and four RBI against the Phillies on Saturday.

After missing three straight starts with calf and wrist injuries, Braun smacked his 12th home run of the season in a big offensive game that helped lead the Brewers to a road win. He's clearly safe to use in fantasy lineups after his huge game, and he slugging .560 this year despite missing several games with injuries.

