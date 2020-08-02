Braun was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an infected right index finger, retroactive to July 30.

It's unclear exactly how the issue occurred, but Braun will be sidelined for several games as a result. The 36-year-old had started in three of the Brewers' six games to start the season, going 3-for-13 with a double and two RBI with four strikeouts. In Braun's absence, Logan Morrison could see an uptick in playing time as the designated hitter. A timetable for his return hasn't been announced.