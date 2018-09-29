Brewers' Ryan Braun: Power surge continues against Tigers

Braun went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

His second homer of the night, and 20th of the season, proved to be the game-winner as he drove a 2-2 pitch from Victor Alcantara over the right-field fence. It's Braun's second two-homer game of the week and fifth long ball in the last four games, and the long-time Brewer is doing everything in his power to push his team past the Cubs and into an NL Central title.