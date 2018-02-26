Brewers' Ryan Braun: Protecting back while learning first base
Braun will closely monitor the condition of his back while learning to play first base, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
In the long run, Braun thinks that learning first base will help the longevity of his career. However, the training that Braun is partaking in at first base is new to the 34-year-old, as he's had to continually practice fielding ground balls at the new position. Because of this, Milwaukee will be careful with Braun's surgically-repaired back while he adjusts to playing first base. More information regarding the amount of time that Braun will spend at first during the 2018 season should become available as spring training unfolds.
