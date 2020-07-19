Braun (general soreness) is not playing in Sunday's intrasquad game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I'm still confident he's going to be fine. But it's Sunday. We have three days of games left after today. He has to get on the field soon, yes," manager Craig Counsell said.

Counsell isn't pointing to a specific issue for why Braun has not been active the last couple days, just normal aches and pains. If Braun is unavailable at the start of the campaign, Ben Gamel and Jedd Gyorko could be options to see extra playing time. Once healthy, Braun is expected to be the Brewers' primary designated hitter.