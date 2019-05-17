Brewers' Ryan Braun: Rakes again at Citizens Bank Park

Braun went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI, and three runs in Thursday's victory over the Phillies.

Braun has hit well in Philadelphia his entire career, and that was no different this time around, as he went 7-for-13 (.538) in the just-completed four-game series to raise his career batting average and OPS over 38 games at Citizens Bank Park to .417 and 1.265, respectively. Braun was hitting .196 when April came to a close, but with his recent hot stretch -- which came on the heels of a torrid start to the month -- he is now hitting .277/.338/.504 on the season.