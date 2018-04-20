Brewers' Ryan Braun: Reaches 1,000-RBI mark

Bran (calf) hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Thursday's victory over the Marlins to give him 1,000 RBI for his MLB career.

Braun's home run carried plenty of significance, as it essentially put Thursday's contest out of reach and allowed Braun to hit the 1,000-RBI mark right on the dot in fine fashion. Most importantly for fantasy players, though, the home run showed that Braun is not dealing with any sort of serious calf injury, and the fact that he was able to take the at-bat alone boosts his chances of returning to the lineup Friday like he hopes.