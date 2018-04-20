Brewers' Ryan Braun: Reaches 1,000-RBI mark
Bran (calf) hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Thursday's victory over the Marlins to give him 1,000 RBI for his MLB career.
Braun's home run carried plenty of significance, as it essentially put Thursday's contest out of reach and allowed Braun to hit the 1,000-RBI mark right on the dot in fine fashion. Most importantly for fantasy players, though, the home run showed that Braun is not dealing with any sort of serious calf injury, and the fact that he was able to take the at-bat alone boosts his chances of returning to the lineup Friday like he hopes.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...