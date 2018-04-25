Brewers' Ryan Braun: Reaches base four times Tuesday
Braun went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Braun also drew a pair of walks, as he reached base four times in this one, and also went 1-for-2 in stolen base attempts in the win. The veteran is still hitting just .239 even after the multi-hit effort but is up to .400 (8-for-20) in the last six games. The outfield depth is somewhat congested in Milwaukee, so the former MVP won't start everyday but he was able to serve as the DH on Tuesday with the game in an AL park.
