Brewers' Ryan Braun: Ready to go Monday

Braun (back) will start in left field and bat fifth Monday against the Astros.

Braun was withheld from the starting nine for the past two days due to the back concern, but he was at least able to pinch hit in Saturday's 2-0 win. With his back apparently responding well to Sunday's rest day, Braun will return to his familiar spot in left field, resulting in Ben Gamel moving back to the bench.