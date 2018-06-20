Brewers' Ryan Braun: Receives treatment on thumb

Braun is not with the team for Wednesday's game after undergoing a cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Per McCalvy, Braun will rejoin the Brewers on Thursday, when it will be determined if he's healthy enough to take the field for the series opener against St. Louis. He has received this exact treatment -- which involves freezing the thumb to alleviate pain -- a few times over the past years, so don't expect him to miss any more than a couple games, at most.