Brewers' Ryan Braun: Receives Wednesday night off

Braun is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder has a hit in each game since the All-Star break, but he'll get another routine night off to keep him fresh for the remainder of the season. Eric Thames will slide out to left field to replace him, allowing Jesus Aguilar to pick up a start at first base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast