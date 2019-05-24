Brewers' Ryan Braun: Rejoins starting lineup

Braun (knee) is starting in left field and batting third Friday against Philadelphia.

Braun was held out of Wednesday's lineup due to the knee issue, but the fact he appeared as a pinch hitter confirmed it to be a minor injury. The 35-year-old has a hot bat over his last 19 games with a .390/.463/.627 slash line and four home runs.

