Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Monday

Braun (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.

This marks the second consecutive game in which Braun will sit out due to back tightness. It doesn't seem like his injury has worsened, so continue to consider him day-to-day. Hernan Perez will log another start in left field in his stead.

