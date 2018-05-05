Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Saturday

Braun (calf) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

Braun left Wednesday's game with calf tightness and did not start Friday, though he did pinch hit. He was reportedly supposed to be back Saturday but that didn't end up being the case, so it's possible there's been a minor setback.

