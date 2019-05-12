Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Sunday

Braun (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Cubs.

Manager Craig Counsell said after Saturday's game he hoped Braun would be back in the lineup Sunday, through he'll end up on the bench for the second game in a row. The 35-year-old was scratched from the lineup with left hamstring soreness, but still made a pinch-hit appearance during the 15-inning game. Braun seems likely to be similarly available for the series finale.