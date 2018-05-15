Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Braun (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Braun, who was scratched from Monday's game, will remain on the bench for a second straight contest as he continues to deal with back tightness. From right to left, Domingo Santana, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich will start in the Brewers' outfield in his absence.

