Brewers' Ryan Braun: Removed with back tightness Friday

Braun was removed from Friday's game with lower back tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

The once-deep Brewers outfield has been battered by injuries of late. Hernan Perez replaced Ryan Braun in the outfield Friday, but it's unclear how the Brewers will handle things if this injury requires a DL trip, as Perez's .222/.288/.367 batting line simply does not play in a corner outfield spot. Expect Braun to be evaluated tomorrow and expect an update before Saturday afternoon's game. Consider him day-to-day until then.

