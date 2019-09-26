Play

Brewers' Ryan Braun: Resting after clincher

Braun is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.

Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam in Wednesday's wild-card clinching win, and will unsurprisingly get a bit of a breather in the ensuing day game. Milwaukee is still chasing the Cardinals for the division title, so Braun should be back in action this weekend against the Rockies.

