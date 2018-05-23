Brewers' Ryan Braun: Return Thursday not yet certain

The Brewers are not yet sure if Braun (back) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday when first eligible, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun's placement on the disabled list this time around seemed more precautionary than anything else, and that may still be the case, as he could be back in action Thursday. However, it appears the team may wait to bring him back until he is 100 percent. The report indicates a decision on Braun's status will be made either after Wednesday's afternoon game or leading up to Thursday's night game, so fantasy player will not have to wait too long for a decision.