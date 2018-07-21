Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns from back injury

Braun (back) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday. He'll bat cleanup and play first base against the Dodgers.

Braun ended up missing just shy of two weeks with a back strain. A series of injuries have sapped the 34-year-old's productivity this season, resulting in a disappointing .235/.283/.427 slash line. Jacob Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs in a corresponding move.

