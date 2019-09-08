Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to action Sunday

Braun (back) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder underwent an MRI and was unavailable for Saturday's contest, so it's somewhat surprising to see him in the starting nine for the series finale. Regardless, Braun will take his usual starting spot in left field while Lorenzo Cain (knee) and Christian Yelich round out Milwaukee's outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories