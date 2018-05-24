Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to lineup

Braun is slotted to play left field and will bat third in Thursday's series opener against the Mets.

Braun is back in the starting lineup after missing the last few weeks with a back injury. He was activated from the disabled list following Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Domingo Santana gets the day off with Braun returning to action.

