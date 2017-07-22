Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to lineup
Braun (calf, wrist) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
He will man left field and bat third against right-hander Jeremy Hellickson after missing three consecutive starts. Braun has been nursing some calf soreness of late, and he recently admitted that his wrist has been bothering him all season long. He was treated with a cortisone shot prior to the All-Star break, and depending on how he feels in the days and weeks ahead, Braun may require additional maintenance for both issues.
