Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to starting lineup

Braun (back) is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Braun was removed from Friday's contest due to back tightness, and was held out Saturday as a precautionary measure. With the Milwaukee bench already shorthanded, Braun will return to action for the series finale, batting third in the order and manning left field.

