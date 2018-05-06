Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to starting lineup

Braun (calf) will start at first base and bat third in the order for Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.

Braun had missed a few days of regular action after being lifted Wednesday with calf tightness, but that hasn't prevented him from serving as a pinch hitter off the bench. He's officially back in the lineup Sunday, however, making his sixth start of the season at first base. That's great news for fantasy owners, as Braun will look to stay hot after slashing .314/.385/.429 in his last 11 games.