Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to starting lineup
Braun (calf) will start at first base and bat third in the order for Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.
Braun had missed a few days of regular action after being lifted Wednesday with calf tightness, but that hasn't prevented him from serving as a pinch hitter off the bench. He's officially back in the lineup Sunday, however, making his sixth start of the season at first base. That's great news for fantasy owners, as Braun will look to stay hot after slashing .314/.385/.429 in his last 11 games.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....