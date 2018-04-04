Brewers' Ryan Braun: Rides pine Wednesday

Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Braun provided the heroics Tuesday night, bashing a walk-off homer off Dominic Leone, but he'll hit the bench for a night off after starting the past two games. Domingo Santana will join Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain in the outfield to fill the void.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories