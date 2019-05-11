Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Braun was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs due to left hamstring soreness.

Braun was set to start in left field and hit third Saturday, but he will be unable to do so because of his injury. Ben Gamel will replace Braun in the outfield, and Jesus Aguilar will move into the three hole in his place.

