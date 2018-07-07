Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Braun was scratched from Saturday's lineup with right side tightness.

Braun went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Braves and didn't appear to sustain an obvious injury, so this may be something that cropped up Saturday. The severity of the issue is unclear at this point, and Hernan Perez will start in left field and bat fifth in Braun's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories