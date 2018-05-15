Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched Monday against Diamondbacks
Braun has been scratched from Monday's lineup against Arizona with mid-back tightness.
Braun missed a few games earlier this month due to a calf injury, but it appears Braun is dealing with an entirely new ailment this time around as injuries continue to plague him. Consider him day-to-day for now.
