Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched Monday against Diamondbacks

Braun has been scratched from Monday's lineup against Arizona with mid-back tightness.

Braun missed a few games earlier this month due to a calf injury, but it appears Braun is dealing with an entirely new ailment this time around as injuries continue to plague him. Consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories