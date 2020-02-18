Brewers' Ryan Braun: Set for multi-positional role

Braun is expected to play right field and first base in 2020, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that the plan for 2020 is to play Christian Yelich in left field and Lorenzo Cain in center while Braun and Avisail Garcia share time in right field. Garcia is also expected to occasionally spell Cain in center field, while Braun will likely see time at first base in order to keep his bat in the lineup. The veteran has experience at both positions; he served as Milwaukee's primary right fielder in 2014 and 2015, and saw limited time at first base in 2018.