Brewers' Ryan Braun: Set to work out

Braun (back) will participate in a workout Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun has been on the disabled list since July 8 with a back strain, but he'll test the injury Thursday to determine where he's at in the recovery process. If all goes well, he could be reinstated in the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories