Brewers' Ryan Braun: Shoulder injury nothing serious
Braun's shoulder issue, according to manager Craig Counsell, is not major, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
While the report does not indicate whether or not Braun has put the injury behind him, it does not seem like it will be something that affects him whenever the regular season gets underway. Braun, provided he is healthy, will open the season sharing the playing time both in right field with Avisail Garcia and at first base with Justin Smoak.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Battling rotator cuff soreness•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut upcoming•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Set for multi-positional role•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: May work at first base in 2020•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Available for NL Wild Card Game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...