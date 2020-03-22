Brewers' Ryan Braun: Shoulder injury nothing serious

Braun's shoulder issue, according to manager Craig Counsell, is not major, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While the report does not indicate whether or not Braun has put the injury behind him, it does not seem like it will be something that affects him whenever the regular season gets underway. Braun, provided he is healthy, will open the season sharing the playing time both in right field with Avisail Garcia and at first base with Justin Smoak.