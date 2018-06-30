Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sidelined Saturday

Braun (back) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Braun was removed from Friday's game with back tightness, so it isn't surprising to see him held out of the lineup less than a day later. The Brewers outfield is stretched thin with Christian Yelich battling a similar issue and Lorenzo Cain (groin) on the disabled list, leaving Eric Thames, Hernan Perez and Keon Broxton to man the outfield positions.