Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sits again Monday

Braun (hamstring) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies.

Hamstring soreness caused Braun to be scratched from the lineup Saturday and he didn't start Sunday's game, but he did appear off the bench in both contests. He could be available in a similar capacity Monday. Ben Gamel will remain in left field in his absence.

