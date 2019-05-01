Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sits again Wednesday

Braun is out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against the Rockies.

There haven't been any reports of an injury, and Braun did appear of the bench in Tuesday's contest. His absence may simply be due to the fact that he's hitting .154/.236/.262 over his last 20 games. Ben Gamel starts in left field again in his place.

