Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sits Tuesday

Braun is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.

The Brewers will be giving Braun strategic days off all season in an effort to keep him fresh and healthy. He is coming off a 2-for-5 performance with a pair of doubles -- including a game-winning hit off closer Raisel Iglesias. Ben Gamel will start in left field and hit seventh.

