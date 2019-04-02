Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sits Tuesday
Braun is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.
The Brewers will be giving Braun strategic days off all season in an effort to keep him fresh and healthy. He is coming off a 2-for-5 performance with a pair of doubles -- including a game-winning hit off closer Raisel Iglesias. Ben Gamel will start in left field and hit seventh.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Drives in winning run against Cincy•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Blasts first homer of season•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looks ready for regular season•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Making spring debut•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: To make spring debut Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start