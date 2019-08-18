Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting after Saturday's heroics

Braun is not in Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.

The Brewers will give a few veterans (Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Yasmani Grandal) a breather after Saturday's 14-inning game. Braun hit a pair of homers in the thrilling victory and is hitting .372 with three home runs in 43 at-bats this month.

