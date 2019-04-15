Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting again Monday

Braun is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.

Braun will sit for a second straight day as Ben Gamel picks up another start in left field in his place. There has been no word of any injury, so it appears the Brewers are simply looking to give the veteran outfielder an extended breather amidst his 2-for-21 (.095) slump over the last five games.

