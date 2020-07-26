site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 26, 2020
at
11:30 am ET 1 min read
Braun is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
Braun went 0-for-3 on Opening Day and did not appear in Saturday's game after dealing with oblique, neck and back soreness towards the end of camp. Logan Morrison will start at designated hitter and bat fifth.
