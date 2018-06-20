Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting again Wednesday

Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Braun will be on the bench for the third time in four games. He isn't reported to be battling any injuries, and he appeared off the bench both Sunday and Tuesday, so it's likely that his absence isn't injury-related. Christian Yelich and Eric Thames will again handle the outfield corners.

