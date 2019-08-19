Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting Monday

Braun is not in Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.

Braun will get his second day off in a row. The Brewers face six righties in six games this week, so it's possible Braun only gets a handful of starts in the two series, although he should be available off the bench. Ben Gamel is starting in left field and hitting seventh.

More News
Our Latest Stories