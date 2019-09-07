Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting out Saturday

Braun (back) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Braun dealt with a back issue at the end of August and the pain returned Friday. The 35-year-old will be forced to sit Saturday and it's uncertain if he will be available off the bench. With Lorenzo Cain also banged up, the Brewers recalled Tyrone Taylor for outfield depth.

